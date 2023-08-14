Redmi K60 Ultra Boasts up to 24GB RAM & 1TB Storage; Check out the Details!

Alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, the Chinese company has also unveiled the all-new Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone in China. It is the final device to arrive under the Redmi K60 series and includes top-of-the-line specs, including a 6.67-inch OLED display, Dimensity 9200+ SoC, up to 24GB of RAM, and much more. That said, let’s look at the complete specs sheet of the Redmi K60 Ultra, along with its price and sale details.

Redmi K60 Ultra: Specs and Features

The Redmi K60 Ultra (or Extreme Edition in China) sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K CSOT C7 12-bit POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness with 2,880 Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM). Moreover, the panel is Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ certified and features a dedicated display chip dubbed Pixelworks X7. The smartphone is only 8.49mm in thickness and weighs only 209 grams.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset coupled with the Immortalis G715 MC11 GPU. The device includes up to a whopping 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage in the top-end variant. To keep things cool, the device is also equipped with a 5,000 mm-square vapor chamber.

In the camera department, the device will offer a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX 800 main sensor (the same as the Mix Fold 3) with OIS support. The other two cameras offered are an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP center punch-hole selfie shooter on the front.

Under the hood, there’s a 5,000mAh battery that keeps the Redmi K60 Ultra up and running all day long. And when you run out of juice, you can use the proprietary 120W fast charger that also supports PD 2.0 and PD 3.0 charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the device offers an X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, and an IR Blaster. Redmi K60 Ultra is also IP68 water and dust resistant and runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will retail from CNY 2,599 (~Rs 29,900) for the base 12GB+256GB variant and will go up to CNY 3,599 (~Rs 41,200) for the top-end 24GB+1TB variant. Have a look at the different configurations of the device below.

12GB+256GB: CNY 2,599 (~Rs 29,900)

16GB+256GB: CNY 2,799 (~Rs 32,200)

16GB+512GB: CNY 2,999 (~Rs 34,500)

16GB:1TB: CNY 3,299 (~Rs 37,800)

24GB+1TB: CNY 3,599 (~Rs 41,200)

The Redmi K60 Ultra will be available in three color variants, namely ink feather, shadow green, and clear snow. As of now, the device is only available in China and will go on sale from August 22. There is no official word on its global and Indian launch yet, so stay tuned for more updates.