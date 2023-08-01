Redmi Watch 3 Active with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Xiaomi, alongside the Redmi 12 5G and 4G phones, has introduced its new Redmi smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 3 Active in India. This is an affordable watch to compete with boAt, Fire-Boltt, and more, and comes with enticing features like a big display and Bluetooth Calling support, among other things. Check out the details below.

Redmi Watch 3 Active: Specs and Features

The Redmi Watch 3 Active comes in a square shape and has a metallic finish with NCVM coating. The silicon straps have a matte finish and an “Advanced & Convenient Locking Mechanism.” It features a side button, which when pressed thrice will enable the SOS mode.

It sports a 1.83-inch display with 450 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 16-bit colors. There are over 200 watch faces and 50+ widget options available. The watch supports Bluetooth 5.3 (BLE), which provides enhanced and stable connectivity during Bluetooth-enabled calls. There’s an option to save up to 20 phone numbers and access the dial pad.

For health tracking, you will get a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker too. There’s a stress calculator and the ability to record steps, calories, and distance. The Redmi Watch 3 Active is compatible with Apple Health and Strava. All this can be tracked via the Mi Fitness app.

You also get 100+ sports modes to keep an eye on activities like cycling, running, yoga, and more. The smartwatch can last up to 12 days and supports quick magnetic charging, which can provide a full charge in about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Additional functionalities include the DND mode, an alarm clock, the Find My Phone feature, Theatre mode, Water-cleaning mode, and so much more. The Redmi Watch 3 Active also gets 5ATM water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Watch 3 Active retails at Rs 2,999 and will be available as a mi.com exclusive, starting August 3. It comes in Platinum Grey, Olive Green (for the strap), and Charcoal Black colorways.