Redmi Note 13 Pro Series Now Official; Check out the Details!

Xiaomi has finally made the Redmi Note 13 Pro series official in China as a successor to the Redmi Note 12 Pro models. This includes the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and comes alongside the vanilla Redmi Note 13. Have a look at the price, features, and more of the new Redmi phones.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ builds on the design of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and has the rear camera arranged in a triangle. The back panel has a leather finish. The phone also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The front has a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of peak brightness, 1920Hz High-frequency PWM dimming, and HDR10+. It also has a layer of Corning Gorilla Victus for protection.

As revealed earlier, the Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with the P1 charging chip for better power management. You also get 120W fast charging. The phone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

On the camera front, there’s a 200MP main snapper with the Samsung HP3 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera stands at 16MP. You can try camera features like 4K video recording, Film Camera, Micro Movie, Long Exposure, and more. Additional details include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Redmi Note 13 Pro: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 13 Pro looks similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro but with a few tweaks. It features the same display as the 13 Pro+. except it isn’t curved. The camera department is also the same. It also doesn’t have a leather finish and

The chipset is different; the Redmi Note 13 Pro gets a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 mobile platform, along with support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also has a bigger 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The phone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Furthermore, the device supports 5G, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It comes in Light Dream Space, Time Blue, Midnight Dark, and Star Sand White colorways.

Redmi Note 13: Specs and Features

Xiaomi has also introduced the more affordable Redmi Note 13 5G. The phone has flat edges and looks a lot like the Redmi Note 13 Pro. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED flat display and supports a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of brightness.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is home to a 100MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs Android 13-based MIUI 14. The Redmi Note 13 5G comes in Time Blue, Midnight Dark, and Star Sand White colors.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 13 Pro series starts at CNY 1,399 (~ Rs 16,100) and will be available in China, starting September 26. Here’s a look at the prices.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

8GB+128GB: CNY 1,499 (~ Rs 1)7,200

8GB+256GB: CNY 1,699 (~ Rs 19,600)

12GB+256GB: CNY 1,899 (~ Rs 21,900)

12GB+512GB: CNY 1,999 (~ Rs 23,000)

16GB+512GB: CNY 2,099 (~ Rs 24,200)

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

12GB+256GB: CNY 1,999 (~ Rs 23,000)

12GB+512GB: CNY 2,199 (~ Rs 25,300)

16GB+512GB: CNY 2,299 (~ Rs 26,400)

Redmi Note 13