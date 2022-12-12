Redmi Note 12 Series Launching in India on January 5

After recently throwing in some teasers, Xiaomi has now confirmed that it will launch the Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5. To recall, the Redmi Note 12 series was recently launched in China and brings along support for 200MP cameras, 210W fast charging, and much more. Here’s what to expect.

Redmi Note 12 Series Coming to India Next Month

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro in India. We don’t know whether or not the company will launch the standard Redmi Note 12. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has 200MP rear cameras, which would be a first in the price segment. Greatest ever 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 on a smartphone camera = #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G! 🎉



This 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐌𝐏 camera on the #SuperNote is the only camera you'll ever need. 😉



P.S. Your 𝟏𝟐:𝟏𝟐 wish is about to come true on 05.01.2023!🤩



Stay tuned: https://t.co/bSN7VljgxA pic.twitter.com/u6wN6jN8M9— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 12, 2022

The phone gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It has support for 120W fast charging and runs Android 13-based MIUI 13.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 50MP triple rear cameras, 67W fast charging, and Android 13. It also has a 120Hz AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

While there’s no word on the price, the Redmi Note 12 series should start at under Rs 20,000 to compete with the recently launched Realme 10 Pro series. As a reminder, the Realme 10 Pro lineup comes with a curved AMOLED display, 108MP cameras, 67W fast charging, and more.

More details should be out soon and we will let you know once the Redmi Note 12 series arrives. So, stay tuned to this space for further updates.