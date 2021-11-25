Redmi Note 11 4G Arrives with MediaTek Helio G88, 50MP Camera, and More

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 4G in China today. The smartphone is a sibling of the recently launched Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+, which are 5G phones by the way. The device is a watered-down variant of the standard variant and comes with a 90Hz display, 50MP cameras, and more.

Redmi Note 11 4G Goes Official

The Redmi Note 11 4G looks a lot like its 5G counterpart and carries the same punch-hole display and the big vertical camera bump. The camera module gets three rear cameras – a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is an 8MP sensor. The device comes with various camera features such as AI Beauty mode, Movie mode, HDR, time-lapse, slow-motion videos, and much more.

The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate. That means the refresh rate will change depending upon the display content. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chip. The chip is also seen on the Redmi 10 Prime and the Redmi 10 in India. It comes in two RAM+storage options: 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery onboard, which supports 18W fast charging. It also gets support for reverse charging. The Redmi Note 11 4G runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the new Redmi Note 11 phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. There are three color options to choose from – Dreamy Clear Sky, Mysterious Blackland, and Time Monologue.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 11 4G is priced at CNY 999 (around Rs 11,650) for 4GB+128GB variant and CNY 1,099 (around Rs 12,800) for the 6GB+128GB model. It is now up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale, starting December 1.

However, there’s no word on whether or not the Redmi Note 11 4G will make it to other markets. As for India, it is soon to get the Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30. This is expected to be the rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G and come with a 90Hz display, a Dimensity 810 chip, 33W fast charging, and more.