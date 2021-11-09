Poco M4 Pro 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC, 50MP Dual-Cameras Launched

Poco has put an end to its smartphone launch cycle for 2021 with the unveiling of the Poco M4 Pro 5G in global markets today. Poco M4 Pro 5G arrives as a successor to the M3 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in May earlier this year. The smartphone brings some modest upgrades in the performance, camera, and charging department.

Poco M4 Pro 5G: Specs and Key Features

Sharing a parent in Chinese phone maker Xiaomi, Poco continues to rebrand Redmi smartphones to build out its product portfolio. Poco M4 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 11.

Starting with the design, the device includes a massive camera island with the Poco branding, the same as the Poco M3 from earlier last year. It houses a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Well, it seems like Xiaomi has taken user feedback seriously and removed the gimmicky 2MP macro sensor.

Turning our attention to the front, you have a slightly larger 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD IPS panel (as opposed to a 6.5-inch FHD+ panel on the M3 Pro) with 90Hz refresh rate support. The display here boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch response rate, and 2400 x 1080p resolution. You will also find a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

Under the hood, Poco M4 Pro 5G comes equipped with an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is an upgrade over the Dimensity 700 chipset that powered its predecessor. You also get up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for Poco out-of-the-box.

Poco M4 Pro also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the same as its predecessor. But, you now get 33W fast-charging support as opposed to 18W charging support on the M3 Pro. The device includes a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Price and Availability

Poco M4 Pro 5G has been priced at 229 Euros (~Rs. 19,650) for the 4GB+64GB base variant, whereas the 6GB+128GB variant costs 249 Euros (~Rs. 21,350). The smartphone will be available in three attractive colorways, including Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow. It’s going on sale starting from 11th November.