Xiaomi Might Launch a New Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Device in India Next Year

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 10 Prime as a successor of the Redmi 9 Prime in India earlier this year. Now, according to recent reports, the company might launch a new Redmi 10 Prime 2022 model in India early next year. Although not many details are available as of now, a tipster recently suggested that Xiaomi is currently working on a Redmi 10 Prime 2022 device for the Indian market and a Redmi 10 2022 for the global markets.

The report comes from Polish tipster Kacper Skrzypek, who recently took to Twitter to suggest that the Chinese giant is likely to launch a Redmi 10 2022 device soon. In the tweet, the tipster shared two screenshots of certifications records that mention the “Redmi 10 2022” moniker. You can check out the tweet right below. #Redmi102022 is coming. What is it exactly? Remains to be seen… pic.twitter.com/X3UCv7WZDL— Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 16, 2021

The tipster initially reported that Xiaomi could launch a device with the Redmi 10 2022 moniker in the global market. However, similar to the Redmi 10 Prime that launched as a rebranded version of Redmi 10 in India earlier this year, Xiaomi could launch the device in India.

In a follow-up tweet, Skrzypek also suggested that the Redmi 10 2022 could feature a triple rear-camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. There is, however, no information about the other specs and features of the device.

Nonetheless, the tipster suggests that as Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 11 4G in China, the company could launch the same as the Redmi 10 Prime 2022 in India.

Redmi Note 11 4G/ Redmi 10 Prime 2022: Key Specs

The Redmi Note 11 4G comes with the same triple-camera setup as the rumored Redmi 10 Prime 2022 and features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 4G packs the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a massive 5,000mAh battery on board with support for 18W fast charging.

Now, all these might sound intriguing, but it is worth mentioning that Xiaomi has not officially mentioned or teased the Redmi 10 2022 or the Redmi 10 Prime 2022 as of now. So, we suggest you take this leak with a grain of salt and wait for the company to officially announce the device. Moreover, as we near the launch date of the Redmi 10 Prime 2022, we can expect the rumor mill to churn out more information about the device in the coming days. So, stay tuned for more updates.