Redmi Note 11T 5G Confirmed to Support 33W Pro Fast Charging

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30, and before this happens, it continues to reveal details about the phone to fuel further anticipation. The latest detail confirmed by the Chinese giant is the fast charging capabilities of the Note 11T. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming Redmi phone.

More Redmi Note 11T 5G Details Revealed

Redmi India, via its Twitter handle, has revealed that the upcoming Note 11T 5G will come with support for 33W Pro fast charging. This is certainly faster than the Redmi Note 10T 5G‘s 18W fast charging support. Took us a "𝑺𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒕" second to believe

That the #NextGenRacer can charge up this quick! 🚀



No "𝑫𝒖𝒂𝒍" thoughts when you have

#RedmiNote11T5G 🔥 with 3⃣3⃣W Pro Fast Charging!



All charged up for the BIG RACE on ⬇️

🗓 30.11.21 pic.twitter.com/yiyOLsj3Es— Redmi India – #RedmiNote11T5G (@RedmiIndia) November 23, 2021

It is also revealed that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek chip based on a 6nm process. This is most likely the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. With this, the phone will become the first Redmi device with a 6nm chipset.

More confirmed details include a 90Hz display with an adaptive refresh rate, 5G connectivity with support for 7 bands (SA: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78), and better haptics.

As for the other details, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be the rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which was launched in the global markets recently. If this is the case, we can expect the upcoming Redmi Note to get a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As mentioned earlier, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 16MP front camera. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Additionally, it will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, RAM expansion tech, and more.

Other details remain unknown at the moment. To get a more conclusive idea, we need to wait until the November 30 event. We will keep you posted with all the details, hence, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: Redmi India/ Twitter