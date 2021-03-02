Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series on the 4th of March. While we are just a couple of days away from the launch event, the Chinese tech giant has revealed one key aspect of the upcoming smartphone.

120Hz Super AMOLED Display on the Redmi Note 10 Series

According to the teaser shared on Xiaomi’s official Twitter handle, the Redmi Note 10 series will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display. Notably, this will be the first time the company will adopt an AMOLED display on its Redmi Note series. Also, it will be the first time we will see a high refresh rate panel on the Redmi Note series in India.

A separate teaser on Redmi India’s Twitter handle also confirms that the display in question will be a Super AMOLED panel. Take a look at the teaser below:

A Twitter poll started by Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also reveals that the device will have a peak brightness of at least 1000 nits.

With all that said, Xiaomi has not confirmed if all the models part of the Redmi Note series will equip the 120Hz Super AMOLED display. Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be the one to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. It is possible that Xiaomi might limit the high refresh rate AMOLED panel to the Pro models or just the Pro Max variant.

Thanks to the leaks and rumors so far, we already know that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The non-Pro variant, on the other hand, will have the Snapdragon 678 SoC under the hood. You can catch up on the leaks so far from our coverage on the retail box and live image leaks of the Redmi Note 10 series.

