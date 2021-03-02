Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series on the 4th of March. While we are just a couple of days away from the launch event, the Chinese tech giant has revealed one key aspect of the upcoming smartphone.

120Hz Super AMOLED Display on the Redmi Note 10 Series

According to the teaser shared on Xiaomi’s official Twitter handle, the Redmi Note 10 series will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display. Notably, this will be the first time the company will adopt an AMOLED display on its Redmi Note series. Also, it will be the first time we will see a high refresh rate panel on the Redmi Note series in India.

The first-ever 120Hz AMOLED display on #RedmiNote10Series, all you need to help challenge your boundaries. Find out everything on March 4th #RedmiNote10Sereis global launch event. pic.twitter.com/YvQD6QXJYg — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 2, 2021

A separate teaser on Redmi India’s Twitter handle also confirms that the display in question will be a Super AMOLED panel. Take a look at the teaser below:

Yeh hum hai! 🙌

Yeh humara smartphone ka teaser hai! 👇

Aur yeh pawri ho rahi hai! 🔥 Brace yourselves for the amazing #SuperAMOLED display on upcoming #RedmiNote10 series! RT this EPIC 1st TIME EVER ON A #RedmiNote reveal! #10on10 pic.twitter.com/iG5NVRscPv — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series is coming! (@RedmiIndia) March 2, 2021

A Twitter poll started by Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also reveals that the device will have a peak brightness of at least 1000 nits.

With all that said, Xiaomi has not confirmed if all the models part of the Redmi Note series will equip the 120Hz Super AMOLED display. Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be the one to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. It is possible that Xiaomi might limit the high refresh rate AMOLED panel to the Pro models or just the Pro Max variant.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will Launch with a 120Hz Refresh Rate AMOLED Display. Yup, you read that right. #RedmiNote10Series #RedmiNote10ProMax — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 2, 2021

Thanks to the leaks and rumors so far, we already know that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The non-Pro variant, on the other hand, will have the Snapdragon 678 SoC under the hood. You can catch up on the leaks so far from our coverage on the retail box and live image leaks of the Redmi Note 10 series.