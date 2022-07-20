Redmi K50i 5G with Dimensity 8100, 144Hz Display Launched in India

Xiaomi has finally launched the new Redmi K50i 5G in India as part of its Redmi K series. This will be the second Redmi K phone in India after the Redmi K20 series launched back in 2019. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, a 144Hz display, 67W fast charging, and more. Here are all the details to know.

Redmi K50i 5G: Specs and Features

The Redmi K50i can be considered another member of the Redmi K50 series launched in China recently. But, it has a different design; there’s a rectangular camera hump with two big camera housings and a center-positioned punch hole at the front.

There’s a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, 650 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

With the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, the Redmi K50i competes with the recent Oppo Reno 8, the Realme GT Neo 3, the OnePlus 10R, and more. There’s support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the cameras, there are three at the back, including a 64MP main camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front snapper stands at 16MP. The phone includes a number of camera features like 4K videos, slow-motion videos, time-lapse, portrait mode, night mode, and more.

It has a 5,080mAh battery with 67W Turbo fast charger (will be in-box) and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Xiaomi promises two years of major software updates. Additionally. there’s support for 12 5G bands, IR Blaster, a USB Type-C port, X-axis Linear Motor, Liquid Cooling 2.0 system, OTG support, an IP53 rating, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth version 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite: Specs and Features

Xiaomi has also introduced the Redmi Buds 3 Lite truly wireless earbuds with the new lock-in design and is lightweight too. There’s a sleek oval-shaped charging case too.

The new Redmi TWS comes with improved bass, up to 18 hours of playback time, and gets fast charging support. There’s an IP54 dust and splash resistance and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support too. The earbuds also support Bluetooth version 5.2 and a USB Type-C port.

Price and Availability

Redmi K50i

6GB+128GB: Rs 25,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 28,999

Redmi Buds 3 Lite

Rs 1,999 (early-bird price, Rs 1,499)

The Redmi K50i 5G will be available, starting July 22, while the Redmi Buds 3 Lite will be up for grabs, starting July 31. You can buy the products via Mi.com, Amazon India, and offline stores too. As for the offers, people can get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on the use of ICICI Bank cards, exchange offers, and EMI too.