Redmi K50 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon; Pricing Details Leaked Too

Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Redmi K50 series for a while now but there weren’t any confirmed details available regarding its launch. Now, Redmi’s general manager Lei Weibing has confirmed that the Redmi K50 series will launch in China soon, and that could happen as soon as this month. Here are the details.

Redmi K50 Series Launching Soon

Lu Weibing, via a post on Weibo, has teased the arrival of the Redmi K50 series. The series, which will succeed the Redmi K40 lineup, is expected to comprise the Redmi K50, the K50 Pro, the K50 Pro+, and the K50 Gaming Edition. The teaser hasn’t revealed the exact launch date. However, it is rumored to launch before February 25. Redmi K50 series launching very soon in China confirms Lu Weibing maybe before February 25.#Xiaomi #Redmi pic.twitter.com/pdFgQFXs0e— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 7, 2022

As for what to expect, we have seen multiple rumors in the past. It is suggested that the vanilla Redmi K50 model will fall in the mid-range category and might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and could support 67W fast charging.

The K50 Pro and the K50 Pro+, on the other hand, are expected to be powered by a MediaTek SoC, most likely the Dimensity 8000 and the Dimensity 9000, respectively. Both of them are expected to support 120W fast charging. A Redmi K50 Gaming Edition might also launch and could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and might also get support for 120W fast charging.

All four models are expected to feature an AMOLED screen, which could support a 120Hz refresh rate and run Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

A recent rumor has hinted at the Redmi K50 series’ price. It is speculated that the Redmi K50 might start at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,000), the Redmi K50 Pro at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,800), and the Redmi K50 Pro+ at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,900). The Redmi K5O Gaming Edition could start at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 41,000). • Redmi K50: Snapdragon 870, 67W Fast Charging

Price- ¥1999



• Redmi K50 Pro: Dimensity 8000, 66W Fast Charging

Price- ¥2699



• Redmi K50 Pro+ : Dimensity 9000, 120W Fast Charging

Price- ¥3299



• Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 120W Fast Charging

Price- ¥3499— Sam (@Shadow_Leak) February 4, 2022

More details regarding the upcoming Redmi K50 series, including the launch date are expected to be revealed soon. Hence, stay tuned.

Featured Image: Abhishek Yadav/Twitter