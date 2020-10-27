Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30S in China. This is the latest smartphone in the Redmi K30 series and joins Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and Redmi K30 Ultra. As rumored before, the Redmi K30S is a rebranded version of the Mi 10T that recently made its way to India.

Redmi K30S: Specs

The Redmi K30S boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution. The panel is said to have up to 650 nits of peak brightness.

The primary difference between the Redmi K30S and the Mi 10T is in terms of storage variants. Unlike the Mi 10T that comes with 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage options, the Redmi K30S offers 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage.

Other than that, the Redmi K30S is identical to the Mi 10T. You have the same Snapdragon 865 chipset, dual-mode 5G (SA/ NSA), cameras, and battery. The handset comes with Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6, and stereo speakers.

Xiaomi has used a triple camera setup comprising of a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, and a 5MP macro camera. You also get a 20MP front camera accommodated in the punch hole cutout for selfies.

Redmi K30S packs a gigantic 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. With the 33W charger, you can completely charge the device in 59 minutes. As you would expect, you get a USB-C port for charging the smartphone.

Redmi K30S: Price and Availability

Redmi K30S is available in Interstellar Black and Moonlight Silver color variants. The base 8GB+128GB variant of the Redmi K30S costs 2599 Yuan (~Rs. 28,500), while the 8GB+256GB variant costs 2799 Yuan (~Rs.30,700).