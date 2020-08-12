Xiaomi step foot into the gaming laptop market with the Mi Gaming Laptop earlier in 2018. We have already reviewed it and continue to use it at the Beebom office to date. It was an amazing gaming laptop under the Mi brand but the Chinese company is now ready to take the wraps off an affordable gaming laptop under the Redmi brand.

Xiaomi has today taken to Weibo to announce that the ‘Redmi G’ gaming laptop will make its debut on 14th August, i.e 2 days from today, in China. This will be the first gaming laptop under the Redmi brand and join the slew of RedmiBook laptops launched over the past few months.

Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed any of the hardware specifications for the Redmi G gaming laptop. The Weibo post simply says (roughly translated from Chinese to English) that the laptop will “offer the best performance and proper heat dissipation.”

We do get a brief look at the Redmi G gaming laptop from different angles, thanks to a couple of teaser images uploaded to Weibo. The image above suggests that the laptop will feature a 15-inch display with minimal bezels all-around, except the bottom. It houses the ‘Redmi G’ logo.

The gaming laptop appears to have a black plastic body with a gamer-esque back panel and dual heat sinks. One of them is visible on the right, along with the USB-A port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi G will boast a full-size keyboard, possibly with a single-zone or multi-zone RGB lighting instead of per-key RGB. There’s a decent-sized touch pad available onboard as well.

The Redmi G gaming laptop announcement comes only a day after the company’s 10th Anniversary event in China, where Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, and the see-through Mi TV Lux. It will be interesting to see whether Redmi G arrives with Ryzen or Intel processors and Radeon or Nvidia graphics memory in tow.