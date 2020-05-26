Alongside the Redmi 10X series, the company also took the wraps off its new Ryzen-powered RedmiBook 16 during the online launch event. Xiaomi continues to follow in the footsteps of Apple and has added a 16-inch variant to its lineup. It now also comes with an updated design, closer to the Mi Notebooks, and USB Type-C charger out-of-the-box.

RedmiBook 16: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, the RedmiBook 16 sheds the cheap-looking plastic image of the series and adopts a metallic-finish that looks super minimal and clean. It’s still using polycarbonate for the body but it looks a lot like my Mi Notebook.

The biggest upgrade here is the new 16.1-inch display with over 90% screen-to-body ratio and 100% sRGB wide color gamut support. It’s all thanks to the minimal bezels at the top and sides, making the laptop look super modern. The bottom bezel is still thick and houses the RedmiBook branding. The chiclet keyboard and mousepad remain the same as the previous-gen variants.

Under the hood, RedmiBook 16 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs. Those who are familiar with these new mobile processors, you will find Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U aboard this laptop. There’s no dedicated graphics card in tow and you will have to manage with the integrated Vega 5 or Vega 7 graphics memory in the processors. It’s coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage.

This laptop is an all-round solution for office-goers and casual gamers. You may not be able to run AAA titles at high graphics but popular games like Fortnite or CS:GO will run at low graphics quality with ease.

RedmiBook 16 comes equipped with a 46Whr battery that Xiaomi claims will last you up to 12 hours on a single charge. It now also offers USB Type-C charging via the 65W adapter in the box. It can juice up 50% of the battery in just 38 minutes, which is just great.

Price and Availability

RedmiBook 16 has been priced at 3,799 yuan (around Rs. 40,299) for the base variant, which includes Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The Ryzen 5 + 16GB variant will see you shell out 3,999 yuan (around Rs. 42,499) whereas the Ryzen 7 + 16GB variant will retail at 4,499 yuan (around Rs. 47, 699) in China.

RedmiBook 13 and RedmiBook 14 have also been refreshed with the latest internals and now starts at 3,799 yuan (around Rs. 40,299). These new laptops will go on sale in China from 1st June, with up to 300 yuan discount on the first sale day.