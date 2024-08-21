Reanimal is a Horrific Successor to The Little Nightmares Franchise

Let’s be honest, we have been waiting for Little Nightmares 3 for the longest time. However, after a full circle of the two stories, it seems Tarsier Studios has taken a detour. At Gamescom 2024 today, the makers of Little Nightmares have revealed their new game called Reanimal.

The trailer showcases the similar lands of horror that we are familiar with. Tarsier Studios takes its horror-cozy genre in a different direction with Reanimal though. With similar elements, we see a lot of different mechanics that we will see first time in Reanimal.

Further, the trailer keeps taking a darker turn with each frame. The developer certainly wants to keep the taste the same with an added level of gore and spice in Reanimal. In 2017, Tarsier Studios made a big leap with their successful debut with Little Nightmares and completed the circle with a sequel. However, they left the shadow of Bandai Namco earlier.

The Little Nightmares 3 now being made by Supermassive Games might not have the same touch as Tarsier Studios. However, we might be able to feel a bit cozier with Reanimal, which is available for the wishlist now. Reanimal will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

While we await the release of Reanimal, the horror cozy mashup makes me excited. Are you excited about this detour? Tell us in the comments below.