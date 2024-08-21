Marvel Rivals Finally Has an Official Release Date

Yeah, we the fans who have been waiting to get our hands on the upcoming Marvel hero shooter can be at ease at last. Marvel Games has revealed the official release date of their highly anticipated title, Marvel Rivals, at Gamescom 2024.

According to the trailer, Marvel Rivals is coming out on December 6, 2024. But that is not it. The trailer also shows us some Marvel heroes we have not seen before. Marvel Games confirms that upon release all heroes will be unlocked and free-to-play at launch and beyond.

After multiple Marvel Rivals beta tests, this is the first time we get the official launch date. With all the heroes available on launch, I cannot wait to try them all out. Marvel Rivals will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

Being a new and fun F2P game, it seems to be a solid competitor for Overwatch 2 or any other hero shooter, given you can use Marvel superheroes or villains. Are you ready to carve your path in the hero’s journey? Tell us in the comments below.