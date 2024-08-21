Indiana Jones The Great Circle Is Here with a Release Date and a PS5 Launch

It is always a pleasant sight when two giants collide so that we can get some of the best games in history. One such result is Indiana Jones The Great Circle, a game inspired by the movie series of the same name. While we had already had a first look at the game, we now have an official release for Indiana Jones The Great Circle along with a PS5 release.

In the Gamescom opening night live, we also see the official release date for Indiana Jones. According to the reveal, Indiana Jones The Great Circle will be released on Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam on December 9, 2024.

Moreover, we also learned that Indiana Jones The Great Circle also be released on PS5. Indiana Jones The Great Circle comes to PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025. This means the game will be a limited-time exclusive on Xbox.

Xbox has been going beyond its boundaries and exploring the new market for the last year. Initially, some Xbox exclusives joined the library of PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Later we also saw Sea of Thieves dominating the charts over on the Sony side of actions. Xbox certainly wants to bank on that to leverage the games enough players from all markets.

So, ready to jump on the adventure with Indiana Jones? What are your thoughts on Indiana Jones coming to PS5? Tell us in the comments below.