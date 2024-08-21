Little Nightmares 3 Unveiled at Gamescom 2024 and It Starts a New Journey

Right after the Reanimal announcement, I was wondering where is Little Nightmares 3. Well, we had more than just a reveal coming from Bandai Namco. Announced at Gamescom 2024, the Little Nightmares 3 showcases a journey in a new direction.

After the events of Little Nightmares 2, the game’s original creators Tarsier Studios have left the franchise for a new detour in Reanimal. This makes the nightmares take a new turn with new developers Supermassive Games. And the trailer does not disappoint. In the trailer, we see a co-op gameplay showcase through the new world of nightmares.

In the gameplay, we see Low and Alone, two best friends on a journey. The showcase reveals a co-op mechanic like never before. Little Nightmares 3 features 2 players online co-operation. You can also play solo and in that case, your friend will be an AI.

Both Low and Alone also have their own iconic item — the bow for Low and the wrench for Alone. While the game adds a new gameplay style, it retains the old atmosphere and flavor of Little Nightmares. Wayne Garland, game director at Supermassive Games, says,

“The relationship between the two characters is very strong, and we were keen to explore that bond in the game. It is even more relevant when we see them working together to escape the many threats that make up the Nowhere”

This reveals how important the relationship between the characters in this new game will be. Little Nightmares 3 will come to PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4 in 2025.