Genshin Impact Is Coming to Xbox and Game Pass: Check out the Release Date

Genshin Impact is gearing up for the biggest version release of the game’s history on August 28, and now it will be also available to Xbox players who have been left out of the fun for a long time. Genshin Impact version 5.0 is set to become a massive update, adding the new region of Natlan, and Hoyoverse is not cutting corners when marketing it. During the Gamescom 2024, Genshin Impact also revealed a new trailer for Natlan with a few new visuals, however, the main spotlight was revealed after the trailer was over. As revealed in the Natlan Gameplay trailer during Gamescom, Genshin Impact is finally coming to Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass.

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is set to release on Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass on November 20, 2024. This date also likely marks the start of the 2nd phase of the Genshin Impact 5.0 version. Genshin Impact has been available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Mobile for around 3 years now, yet the game was unavailable on Xbox, like every other Hoyoverse game. It seems that Hoyoverse has finally decided to tap into the Xbox user base, and what better than using Genshin Impact’s biggest update to woo them in?

Other than the Xbox release announcement, the trailer also showcased a couple of new visuals for the Natlan. First, we get another look at the three Natlan tribes that are going to be available in version 5.0 — Scions of the Canopy, Children of Echoes, and People of the Spring.

Next, we see the three new characters fighting the new Natlan boss — Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant. So, that’s everything new revealed in the Natlan Gameplay Trailer showcased in Gamescom. Tell us whether you are excited about the Xbox Series X/S release of Genshin Impact in the comment section.