Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is all set to launch its premium flagship smartphone the Realme X2 Pro, and the company has now officially teased the device’s launch, along with some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone on its website.

According to the listing on the Realme website, the Realme X2 Pro will come with top-of-the-line specifications, including the latest Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform, and a 90Hz screen, similar to the OnePlus 7T. Apart from that, the company confirmed that the smartphone will pack in a 64MP primary camera as well.

These details fall in line with statements made by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on YouTube, where he confirmed that the company is working on a smartphone with a 90Hz display. With the upcoming Realme X2 Pro, Realme is going to take the fight to OnePlus in India’s premium flagship market, competing against the recently launched OnePlus 7T (and the soon to be unveiled OnePlus 7T Pro).

Realme hasn’t announced a release date for the Realme X2 Pro so far, but it should be launching fairly soon. We’ll definitely keep you updated on the latest about the Realme X2 Pro as more details become available, so stay tuned to the Beebom website for the latest information.