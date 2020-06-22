Realme has started rolling out a major firmware update for its first-ever smartwatch, the Realme Watch. The update bears the version number 81.0.

The major change with this update has to be in terms of language support. Apart from English, Realme Watch owners can now use their watch in multiple languages such as French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Russian, and Ukrainian. This is a much-needed update as the watch goes on sale in Europe today.

Realme has also improved how it manages incoming notifications with this update. GSMArena notes that the smartwatch now supports a total of 10 notifications. The notifications can be accessed from a drop-down list on the watch. In the previous implementation, new notifications coming in replaced the existing ones. The ability to view pending notifications improves the overall experience for Realme Watch users.

Apart from this, the smartwatch now lets you schedule DND mode. This would come in handy if you’d like to take a break from the constant flood of notifications to focus on your tasks. Also, being added is the ability to turn off the screen, along with bug fixes and improvements in battery life. Take a look at the official changelog below:

Added watch UI language (French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian)

Optimized messages management function

Added the function of turning off the screen

Do not disturb mode supports time period setting

Optimized battery life

Fixed known bugs

Realme is rolling out the OTA right now and you can use the Realme Link app to install it. In ideal cases, you should get an update prompt in the app’s Realme Watch section. If not, you may manually check for updates from the ‘Device upgrade’ option present in Realme Watch’s settings inside the app.