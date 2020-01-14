After originally confirming the existence of Realme UI late last year, the company has finally detailed its custom Android interface based on Oppo’s ColorOS 7. In a press release late on Monday, the Chinese smartphone vendor said that Realme UI will follow the ‘Real Design’ aesthetics that will offer a relatively stock Android experience by ditching some of the conspicuous styling elements and design flairs found in ColorOS 7.

According to the company, Realme UI will leverage Oppo’s Quantum Animation Engine and will bring a completely revamped home-screen arrangement, icon styles & notification center design. The dynamic design and features in the new software will also allow for a smooth and enhanced user experience, the company said. The company expects the new aesthetics will appeal to the young customer base that largely patronizes its smartphones and accessories.

Some of the notable features of the new interface are customisable app icons, screen-off display, private information protection and of course, the much-wanted Dark Mode that has become de riguer in most custom ROMs these days. It will also include a ton of customization options, including system colors, icons, wallpapers and animations. The UI will also bring 11 custom animated wallpapers that the company claims have been “inspired by natural elements” and will fit into any color scheme.

Finally, the new interface will also bring a dedicated Focus Mode that will seemingly function pretty much the same way as the native Android feature of the same name. According to Realme, Focus Mode on Realme UI will enable users to be “provisionally isolated from the outside world” to be able to better concentrate on the job at hand. The UI will also come with a Personal Information Protection feature that the company says will provide empty information pages when apps try to access personal information of users.

Realme is yet to officially announce when the new software will be rolled out, and while the company is looking to start public beta testing of its upcoming custom ROM for the Realme X2, the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, last year said that Realme phones will continue to receive ColorOS updates in the foreseeable future, so it will be interesting to see how long it will take for the company to roll out the new software going forward.