Snapdragon 8 Elite Overheating Issues Emerge During Early Testing

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC has been making lots of noise so far, with benchmarks showing it beats Apple’s A18 Pro. Most Snapdragon SoCs have never had heating issues, with 8 Gen 1 and 888 being a few exceptions. But a report now suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Elite is also prone to overheating.

While testing the Realme GT 7 Pro, that’s supposed to launch on November 4 with Snapdragon 8 Elite, Android Authority claims that the phone was overheating. The report states that this occurred during benchmarking when three messages appeared, all related to the phone being hot, thereby limiting functionality.

Image Credit: Android Authority

Android Authority’s unit couldn’t finish the 3DMark stress tests. The device got “uncomfortably hot” at 46 degrees Celsius, with many notification warnings popping up. Manufacturers are known to alter benchmarks during initial release days. Realme may have got the configuration all wrong, which is probably what’s causing overheating issues.

Realme later reached out to Android Authority saying, “We have also noticed the same situation. We will release an updated version; please restart your phone tomorrow or the day after, and you should be able to run tests with the genuine software”.

It’s worth noting that Realme claims the GT 7 Pro has the largest Vapor Cooling system that it calls Iceberg VC. The rise in temperatures despite the larger vapor chamber is quite worrisome. But it’s also too soon to judge because there’s still a lot of concrete testing left.

Either way, we hope the Snapdragon 8 Elite delivers the performance and efficiency that it promises. We’re excited for 8 Elite devices and can’t wait to show you what we’ve been testing behind the scenes. Stay tuned for more benchmarks, insights, and reviews of Snapdragon 8 Elite devices.

What are your thoughts on the 8 Elite overheating? Do you think this will reflect in day-to-day performance? Let us know in the comments below.