Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gets a Launch Date

Realme is all set to launch its new flagship phone, the Realme GT 7 Pro. While we have had some clue as to when the device was going to launch, there was no official date for it. But now, the company has confirmed the launch date for the Realme GT 7 Pro, which is set on November 4 in China.

This news comes directly from Xu Qi Chase, Realme’s Brand President, who announced (via Weibo) the launch date of the Realme GT 7 Pro. However, there is no confirmation on the global release date. But we expect it to come out in November itself, probably by the end of the month or early December.

We know that the Realme GT 7 Pro will be one of the first devices sporting Snapdragon 8 Elite. The device scored over 3 Million on Antutu, which is the highest of any device, even beating out the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

However, the promotional images also give us a glimpse of the phone’s design. It seems like the GT 7 Pro will have a large square camera bump with a metal frame for the body. As for other specs, it will also have a telephoto camera on the back.

All these details make the Realme GT 7 Pro quite an enticing option already, but we’ll have to wait till November 4 for the phone to come out to learn more. The Realme GT 6 that launched this year already become our favorite option for its design, display, performance, and camera.

So the expectations are already quite high, and the intrigue of how the GT 7 Pro will surpass its predecessor is at an all-time high. But the only thing we can do right now is mark our calendars and wait for the day to arrive.