Over the past few years, there has been a clear shift in trend when it comes to the battery capacity of Android phones. In an effort to offer customers excellent screen-on times, smartphone makers have been bumping up the battery. The latest company joining the hype is Realme, with a huge 6000mAh battery.

Realme is planning to launch a phone with a 6000mAh battery soon in Indonesia. “Another trendsetting technology breakthrough from realme, we have been fully prepared to announce a 6000mAh battery smartphone for the first time very soon,” says Realme Indonesia’s Marketing Director Palson Yi on Instagram.

Notably, this is not the first time we’re hearing about a Realme phone with a 6000mAh battery. A few weeks back, a Realme device with the product number BLP793 appeared on TUV Rheinland’s database.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing else that we know about this Realme phone at this moment. Also, it remains uncertain if the company has any plans to bring this phone to India.

Judging by the presence of a massive battery, we could expect the handset to come with 5G capabilities. However, that just might not be the case, considering the fact that 5G infrastructure in Indonesia is nowhere close to ready. We will have to wait to know more about the device. It will be interesting to see how the company positions this device on its lineup of smartphones.

Meanwhile, Realme is launching its smartphone with 5000 mAh battery – Realme C11 as well. The device got launched in Malaysia a few weeks back and you can check out the specifications of the handset right here.