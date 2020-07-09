Realme started teasing the launch of its next C-series phone in India yesterday. Now, the Chinese phone maker has sent out media invites for the Realme C11 India launch, along with the official launch date.

As seen in the media invite below, the Realme C11 will make its India debut on July 14 next week. The invite carries the caption – “Bigger Battery. Larger Display”. Two features that are slowly trickling down to the entry-level segment. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also taken to Twitter to share the launch date just moments ago.

The Realme C11 was first launched in Malaysia about 10 days ago and the company is already set to bring it to India.

Realme C11 Specs & Features

Realme is already the first to debut MediaTek Helio G70 and G80-powered phones in the country. And now, it will also be the “first to release a MediaTek Helio G35-powered smartphone” in the Indian market.

Many of you may already be familiar with the internal specs but here’s a quick recap. Realme C11 features a large 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1600 x 720 resolution, and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. You will also find a waterdrop notch with a 5MP selfie camera at the top.

Realme C11 includes a square dual-camera system on the rear – a departure from the repetitive vertical camera array on most Realme phones in the past. You have a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash.

The chipset onboard is coupled with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android 10-based Realme UI on the software front. There’s also a massive 5,000mAh battery that should be enough to last you a whole day.

This smartphone will be available to buy in two colorways – Mint Green and Pepper Gray. It’s priced at 429 RM (Malaysian Ringgit), which translates to Rs. 7,500 and should most likely be the Indian price of the Realme C11.