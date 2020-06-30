Apart from the Redmi 9C, its arch-rival Realme also launched one of the world’s first MediaTek Helio G35-powered phones today. Realme C11 has been teased for the past week, with most of its specs and design leaked online ahead of the launch. MediaTek Helio G35 is not the only highlight of this smartphone as it boasts a shiny new design, a square camera bump, and much more.

Realme C11: Specs and Features

The Realme C11’s design is a departure from the company’s same old stale design. It includes a textured back, similar to the Realme C3 so that the device does not attract fingerprints easily. You won’t find a physical fingerprint scanner aboard the Realme C11.

This smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1600 x 720 resolution, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. There’s a waterdrop notch up-top, which packs a 5MP selfie snapper. So yeah, the device looks pretty much like the Redmi 9C on the front.

As it has been known since Day 1, Realme C11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. You will find 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Realme C11 arrives with a dual-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, making for a lackluster camera system if you compare it to Redmi 9C’s triple camera system.

Realme C11 also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery pack and a microUSB port, which would be accepted at this price point. However, its competitor is offering a USB Type-C port at the exact see price so you can make your pick accordingly.

Price and Availability

Realme C11 has been priced at 429 RM (around Rs. 7,570) for the single 2GB+32GB variant – exactly the same as the Redmi 9C. It will be available to buy in two colorways, namely Mint Green and Pepper Gray.

The smartphone will go on sale starting from 7th July in Malaysia. There’s currently no word on when (or if) the Realme C11 will land in India.