Realme Smart TV X Full HD, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Realme is currently on a launch spree in India. After recently launching its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro and the vanilla Realme GT 2 in India, the company has today launched new smart TVs and Realme Buds Q2s along with the Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme Pad Mini. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD: Specs and Features

Starting with the Realme Smart TV X Full HD, the new smart TV series from Realme includes two models – a 40-inch and a 43-inch model. The new Realme smart TVs come with a Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display also supports HDR10, though support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ is missing on both models.

However, Realme has integrated its Chroma Boost picture technology for the smart TV to produce accurate colors and enhance the brightness of content. Moreover, the Realme Smart TV X comes with a bezel-less design, with just 8.7mm of bezels around the display, to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Realme Smart TV X packs a quad-core MediaTek processor, featuring ARM Cortex-A55 cores and an integrated Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The CPU here is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There is also a 24W quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Audio aboard the TVs to deliver loud and clear audio. Furthermore, there is an array of ports, including a USB-A port, a couple of HDMI ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

The Realme Smart TV X runs the latest Android TV 11, and hence, supports Chromecast as well as Google Assistant. It also comes with an all-in-one smart remote control with dedicated buttons for Netflix YouTube, Prime Video, and Google Assistant.

Realme Buds Q2s: Specs and Features

Coming to the Realme Buds Q2s, these TWS earbuds come with various features such as AI-backed electronic noise cancellation (ENC) for calls, 30 hours of battery life, and more. The earbuds feature a 10mm Dynamic Bass driver inside to deliver bass-heavy, loud, and clear audio. The earbuds come with an in-ear design (similar to the Buds Q2) and are packed inside a compact charging case with a transparent top cover.

The earbuds can deliver high-quality audio to listeners, thanks to the support of Dolby Atmos. Along with the 10mm driver with a PEEK + TPU composite diaphragm, Realme has integrated its advanced Bass Boost+ technology to further enhance the audio experience.

The Realme Buds Q2s, as per the company, can deliver 7 hours of listening time on a single charge. Combined with the transparent charging case, however, can provide up to 30 hours of battery life to users. Additionally, the Buds Q2s are equipped with Realme’s advanced quick charge technology that can enable users to get up to 3 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

Other than these, the Realme Buds Q2s come with a dedicated game mode with an audio latency as low as 88ms that is designed to deliver a lag-free experience while gaming. The new Realme TWS earbuds come in three colors – Night Black, Paper White, and Paper Green.

Furthermore, to match the new Realme GT Neo 3, the company also launched a Nitro Blue variant of the Buds Air 3, which was launched earlier this month in China, with a similar striped design as the smartphone. It comes with all the exciting features of the Realme Buds Air 3, including support for ANC up to 42dB, IPX5 rating for water resistance, 88ms low latency, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Price and Availability

Realme Smart TV X Full HD is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 40-inch variant, while the bigger 43-inch model is priced at Rs 25,999 in India. Coming to the Realme Buds Q2s, the pair of TWS earbuds come at an affordable price of Rs 1,999. The new Nitro Blue Realme Buds Air 3, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 4,999.

The Realme Buds Q2s will go on sale on Realme’s official stores and partner channels in India from May 2, while the new Realme Buds Air 3 will be available from May 4. The 40-inch Realme Smart TV X will be available from May 4 and the 43-inch model will be available from May 5. It is also worth mentioning that Realme will offer a flat Rs 2,000 discount on its smart TV models to celebrate its 4th anniversary from May 4 to May 9.