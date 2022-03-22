Realme GT Neo 3 with Dimensity 8100, 150W Fast Charging Launched

Realme has launched the new GT series phone we have been hearing for a while — the Realme GT Neo 3 in China today. It is the successor to last year’s GT Neo 2, and as revealed previously, includes the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, the company’s latest 150W fast charging tech, and loads more. Have a look at the details.

Realme GT Neo 3: Specs and Features

Realme had already revealed the design of the GT Neo 3, so no surprises there. We get an attractive package, which includes a rectangular rear camera setup with big camera housings (resembling the Vivo X60) and car race track-inspired vertical stripes running down the left side of the back panel.

The back panel has an AG Glass coating. There are three color variants to choose from: a color-changing blue-purple option, a Silverstone variant, and the classic black option that leaves behind the race track stripes for a plain finish.

Upfront, you get a punch-hole screen, which is a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1.07 billion colors, and a 1000Hz gaming control engine. The Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by the Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is based on a 5nm process and includes a Mali G610 GPU. It is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR 5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

One of the main highlights of the Realme GT Neo 3 is 150W fast charging support, which makes it the world’s first phone with this technology. It is claimed to fill up 50% of the battery in 5 minutes and take less than a quarter of an hour to fully charge the 4,500mAh dual-cell battery onboard. There’s also a standard variant of the Realme GT Neo 3, which supports a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, much like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As for the photography needs, you have a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and support for OIS and EIS. It supports an enhanced AI engine that improves night photography as well. The other two rear cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tele-macro camera. The front camera stands at 16MP.

There are a number of gaming-focused features to look at, which is something expected from a GT-series phone. It supports GT mode 3.0 for various gaming enhancements, the 4,129mm 9-layer tempered VC liquid cooling system is termed as the largest and can reduce the temperature 19 degrees, and more.

Other crucial features are free antenna switching technology, Bluetooth/ WiFi smart collaboration tech, low-latency dual-card parallel tech, and low-latency download optimization tech. Furthermore, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with an X-linear motor, NFC, 5G, runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12, and more.

Realme Buds Air 3: Specs and Features

Realme has also introduced the Buds Air 3 truly wireless earbuds, which come with the same design ethos as the GT Neo 3. They were first unveiled in the global markets at MWC 2022 during the global launch of the Realme GT 2 series.

The Buds Air 3 comes with support for s 42dB active noise cancellation (ANC), flash charge support, IPX5 sweat and dust resistance, 88ms low latency mode, up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge, Dolby Atmos support, and more.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the standard variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 with 80W fast-charging support is priced starting at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,900). The more innovative 150W charging-supported GT Neo 3 variant is priced starting at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 32,300). You can check out the prices of all the configurations right here:

Realme GT Neo 3 (80W)

6GB + 128GB: CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,900)

8GB + 128GB: CNY 2,299 (around Rs 27,500)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 2,599 (around Rs 31,700)

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2,699 (around Rs 32,300)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 2,899 (around Rs 34,700)

Realme Buds Air 3

CNY 349 (around Rs 4,100)

As an introductory offer, the 8GB + 256GB model will be available for CNY 2,599, while the 12GB + 256GB variant will cost CNY 2,799. The GT Neo 3 and Buds Air 3 will be up for pre-orders in China today and go on sale from March 30. The Realme GT Neo 3 could be the perfect contender for Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge whenever it launches in India.