Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3, and Realme Smart TV Stick FHD Launched in India

As promised by Realme late last month, the company has unveiled the Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds, and the FHD Realme Smart TV Stick along with the Realme GT 2 Pro in India today. With the Realme Book Prime laptop, the Chinese giant aims to cater to the premium laptop segment in India. Check out the key specs and features of the laptop, along with details about the Realme Buds Air 3 and the FHD Smart TV Stick below.

Realme Book Prime

Starting with the Realme Book Prime, the company announced the premium-category laptop with an Intel processor, a 2K Full Vision display, and various advanced features at the MWC 2022. It sports a 14-inch IPS LCD display with a maximum resolution of 2160 x 1440p, a peak brightness of 400 nits, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. There is also a 720p webcam for video conferences.

Under the hood, the device packs the Intel Core i5-11320H quad-core processor, paired with the Intel Xe Graphics. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 4266MHz RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. There is also a 54Whr battery that can deliver 12 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It charges via the included 65W adapter and supports 30W Dart Charge technology. The device also comes with a newer generation of VC cooling technology to keep the temperatures down.

Other than these, there are dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon that support DTS Surround Sound. There is also a backlit keyboard and a multi-touch-supported trackpad. The Realme Book Prime runs Windows 11 out of the box and comes in the Realme Green color option.

The Realme Book Prime is priced at Rs 64,999 in India and will be available to buy on Flipkart and Realme’s official online store, starting from the 13th of April. You can avail up to Rs 7,000 instant discount using HDFC Bank credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 57,999 during the first sale.

Realme Buds Air 3

Along with the Realme Book Prime, the company also launched the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds, which were previously unveiled in the global market and China along with the Realme GT Neo 3. The earbuds come with an array of features like ANC, an IP rating, and more.

Users get up to 42dB of active noise cancelation (ANC) to get an immersive audio experience. The TWS earphones also come with an IPX5 rating for sweat and dust resistance, 88ms low latency, and support for Dolby Atmos. Combining with the compact charging case, the Realme Buds Air 3 can deliver up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes in two color options, white and blue.

Coming to the price and availability, the Realme Buds Air 3 has a retail price of Rs 3,999 in India. These TWS earbuds are now available to buy on Flipkart and Realme’s official online store in India.

Realme Smart TV Stick FHD

Realme has also introduced a new Smart TV Stick with support for Full HD resolution. The dongle runs Android 11 out of the box that supports Google TV. It will also let users access several popular digital streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Under the hood, the Realme Smart TV Stick will come with a quad-core ARM Cortex A35 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It will also support HDMI 2.0 and HDR10+ technology.

As for the price of the new FHD Realme Smart TV Stick, Realme has set it at Rs 2,9999. It will be available to buy on Flipkart and Realme’s online store in India, starting April 13.