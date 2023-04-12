Realme Narzo N55 Is the Company’s Second with Apple’s Dynamic Island Clone

Realme has added the new Narzo N series to its portfolio in India and its first phone is the Narzo N55. The affordable smartphone comes with various exciting features, especially the Mini Capsule inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island. To recall, the company has already launched the Realme C55 with the same functionality. Here are the details about the new Narzo N55.

Realme Narzo N55: Specs and Features

The Narzo N55 comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4%. It has a center-positioned punch hole, which due to software gimmicks and a few steps can turn into the Mini Capsule to display notifications, battery status, data usage, and more, much like the iPhone 14 Pro‘s Dynamic Island.

The phone has a Dynamic Splicing Design and a thin chassis with flat edges for the phone to be comfortable. It comes in Prime Blue and Prime Black color options.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for Dynamic RAM for a total of 12GB of RAM. The Narzo N55 gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

The camera department includes a 64MP primary lens and a 2MP B&W camera. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone comes with ProLight technology and street photography mode, along with the Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Color Portrait, Starry Mode, and more.

Additional details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3-card slot system, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo N55 is priced at Rs 10,999 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB+128GB) and will be available as part of the live sale on April 13 on Amazon and the company’s website. The sale offer includes a discount of up to Rs 1,000.

The open sale will start on April 18, which will also provide a discount of up to Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards.