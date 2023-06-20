Realme Narzo 60 Series Indian Launch Teased

Realme recently introduced the Realme 11 Pro series and is now preparing to launch the new Narzo phones in India and has now dropped a teaser for the same. While there’s no mention of the phones in question, these will most likely be the Narzo 60 and the Narzo 60 Pro. Have a look at the details below.

Realme Narzo 60 Series Coming Soon

Realme has posted a short teaser on Twitter with the tagline, ‘Mission Narzo.‘ Nothing has been revealed directly but the company has confirmed that the phones will be high on storage and will be able to store more than 2,50,000 photos. There’s no word on the capacity but it could go up to 256GB, which will be the highest for a Narzo phone.

It is also revealed that the Narzo 60 series will be available via Amazon. More details are expected to be out on June 22 and June 26, following which we can expect a launch by the end of this month or early July. Realme is yet to make things official. Embark on #Missionnarzo to unlock infinite capacity. Get ready to break the bounds.



Embark on #Missionnarzo to unlock infinite capacity. Get ready to break the bounds.

The new Narzo 60 series is expected to include the standard Narzo 60 and the Narzo 60 Pro. There’s no word on what features and specs the phones will carry but we can expect support for 5G, a high refresh rate, and more. It is likely that the Narzo 60 will be rebranded Realme 11 5G (launched in China recently) and could have a 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, 64MP cameras, Android 13, and more.

We are hoping for more clarity on the upcoming Narzo 60 series in India, so, stay tuned for all the updates you need. Are you excited about the upcoming Narzo 60 phones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.