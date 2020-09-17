Merely three months after the debut of the Narzo series, Realme is now set to launch the successors to the original lineup along with a new Pro variant. The Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro will be launched in India on 21st September next week. But, the entire specs sheet for all of the three devices has found its way online, thanks to well-known tipster Mukul Sharma aka @stufflistings.

Narzo 20 Pro: Specs & Features

The alleged specifications for Narzo 20 Pro were published by Sharma last evening on Twitter. It reveals that the device will include a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Narzo 20 Pro will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G95 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

As for the cameras, Narzo 20 Pro is said to feature a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP B&W portrait lens. You will also find a 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout at the top left.

Realme 20 Pro appears to be a rebranded Realme 7 with 65W SuperDart charging support. It includes a 4,500mAh battery pack – the same as the Realme 7. It will be interesting to see how the device is priced in India. The device will arrive in two color variants, namely White Knight and Black Ninja.

Narzo 20: Specs & Features

Realme will join its arch-nemesis Redmi by launching a Helio G85-powered phone in the form of Narzo 20 next week – competition for the Redmi Note 9. Sharma detailed the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 in a YouTube video. The device is expected to pack a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate on the front. This is certainly a bit disappointing.

Narzo 20 will feature a vertical triple camera array and a fingerprint sensor on the rear. It will feature a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. So, it is basically the same camera setup as the Pro variant – minus the depth sensor.

The smartphone will also be equipped with a bigger 6,000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging support out-of-the-box. Narzo 20 is also expected to offer up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will arrive in two color variants, namely Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

Narzo 20A: Specs & Features

The Narzo 20A will be the most affordable smartphone of the lot. It is expected to boast a square triple-camera module with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP B&W portrait lens, and a 2MP retro lens. You will also find an 8MP selfie sensor in a waterdrop notch on the front.

Narzo 20A will include the same 6.5-inch HD+ display as the Narzo 20. It is, however, expected to have the Snapdragon 665 chipset run the show under the hood. You also have up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on board, as per the report.

This smartphone will also come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support out-of-the-box. It will be available to buy in the two colorways but there’s no concrete info available on the same at the moment.

Price and Availability

The leaks do not offer any information on the pricing of the three Narzo 20 devices but if we were to guess, the Narzo 20A will start around Rs. 8,999 in India. The Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, will be priced starting at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively.