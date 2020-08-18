Realme already has a feature-rich portfolio in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 segment in India. The Chinese giant has, thus, diverted focus to the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment with the Realme C-series over the past couple of months. It already has the Realme C3 and C11 in its lineup but is adding Realme C12 and Realme C15 into the mix today to offer more cameras and bigger batteries to the users. They were first unveiled in Indonesia just a couple of weeks ago.

Realme C15: Specs & Features

The Realme C15 boasts almost the same design as the Realme C11 that was unveiled in India just a month ago. It has a square camera cutout and a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720 resolution. You’ll also find a waterdrop notch at the top, housing an 8MP selfie camera in tow.

As for the quad-camera system on the rear, it includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor. This is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP retro camera.

Under the hood, Realme C15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset that’s also found inside the Realme C11. You will find up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 256GB via the dedicated microSD card slot. The device runs Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Realme C15 comes equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery pack with 18W fast-charging out-of-the-box. You also get a microUSB port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (only 2.4GHz support), and Bluetooth 5 as the connectivity options.

Realme C15 will be available in two colorways – Power Blue and Power Silver.

Realme C12: Specs & Features

Realme C12 is essentially a younger sibling to the C15. It features the same design, the same display, Helio G35 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery pack under the hood. While the battery size remains the same, you only get 10W charging support with the C12.

There’s also a minor difference on the camera front here. You have a triple camera system on the rear here, with only the ultra-wide camera missing in action. Realme C12 includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera also witnesses a downgrade from an 8MP sensor to a 5MP sensor.

Price and Availability

The 3GB+32GB base variant of the Realme C15 is priced at Rs. 9,999 while the higher-end 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999 in India. It will go on sale starting from 27th August, exclusively on Realme’s website and Flipkart.

The Realme C12, on the other hand, is more affordable and has been priced at Rs. 8,999 for the single 3GB+32GB variant in India. It will go on sale starting from 24th August via Flipkart and Realme’s website.