Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Date Confirmed; Coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Realme is launching the GT 5 Pro smartphone very soon. The release date is December 7, 2023, and the company is launching it in China first. The event is being held in Shenzen, China, at 2 PM (CST). This was confirmed in an X post (formerly Twitter) made by Realme Global.

In the post, it t was also confirmed that the Realme GT 5 Pro will include the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the very best from Qualcomm. Moreover, the upcoming phone has been teased to have an ‘amazing telephoto lens.’ When it comes to performance, let’s jump straight to the heart of it. The heart of the #realmeGT5Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.



This tech is only matched by its amazing Telephoto lens.



All this heart talk, there’s only one question left: Will it be love at first sight? pic.twitter.com/asD00KSSf7— realme Global (@realmeglobal) November 24, 2023

Reportedly, the company also held a press conference recently in China, revealing many exciting details about the upcoming smartphone. Realme on Weibo has shared several features of the camera system in the last few weeks. Firstly, Sony’s IMX890 camera sensor will be used.

The GT 5 Pro will offer up to 120x digital zoom. It has also been mentioned that the camera will feature 4-in-1 multi-pixel fusion technology. On X (formerly Twitter), Realme also mentioned that “This really is a turning point in Telephoto Imaging, brought to you by the China-exclusive #realmeGT5Pro“.

Image Courtesy: Realme

The US-based ArcSoft company has partnered with Realme to provide superior computational photography capabilities in the upcoming smartphone. No details have been provided concerning when the GT 5 Pro will officially launch in global markets.

We will let you know if any details pop up regarding the global availability of Realme GT5 Pro. For now, the company is referring to the GT 5 Pro as ‘China-exclusive’. Before this, the company had launched the Realme GT5, as well as the GT5 Neo with 240W charging in China.

Do you think the Realme GT 5 Pro has good features? The proposed camera upgrades definitely seem promising. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!