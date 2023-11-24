Home > News > Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Date Confirmed; Coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Date Confirmed; Coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Satyam Kumar
Nov 24, 2023
comment Comments 0
realme gt 5 pro smartphone release date announced
Image Courtesy: Realme

Realme is launching the GT 5 Pro smartphone very soon. The release date is December 7, 2023, and the company is launching it in China first. The event is being held in Shenzen, China, at 2 PM (CST). This was confirmed in an X post (formerly Twitter) made by Realme Global.

In the post, it t was also confirmed that the Realme GT 5 Pro will include the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the very best from Qualcomm. Moreover, the upcoming phone has been teased to have an ‘amazing telephoto lens.’

Reportedly, the company also held a press conference recently in China, revealing many exciting details about the upcoming smartphone. Realme on Weibo has shared several features of the camera system in the last few weeks. Firstly, Sony’s IMX890 camera sensor will be used.

The GT 5 Pro will offer up to 120x digital zoom. It has also been mentioned that the camera will feature 4-in-1 multi-pixel fusion technology. On X (formerly Twitter), Realme also mentioned that “This really is a turning point in Telephoto Imaging, brought to you by the China-exclusive #realmeGT5Pro“.

Recommended Articles
MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9300 Chipset to Take on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Vanshika Malhotra Nov 6, 2023
Realme Shares Realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14 Beta Release Timeline
Vanshika Malhotra Oct 6, 2023
realme gt5 pro features
Image Courtesy: Realme

The US-based ArcSoft company has partnered with Realme to provide superior computational photography capabilities in the upcoming smartphone. No details have been provided concerning when the GT 5 Pro will officially launch in global markets.

We will let you know if any details pop up regarding the global availability of Realme GT5 Pro. For now, the company is referring to the GT 5 Pro as ‘China-exclusive’. Before this, the company had launched the Realme GT5, as well as the GT5 Neo with 240W charging in China.

Do you think the Realme GT 5 Pro has good features? The proposed camera upgrades definitely seem promising. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

SOURCE X.com
#Tags
#Realme#Realme GT5 Pro

Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Real-Life Images of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Leaked!
#Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Real-Life Images of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Leaked!
Author Satyam Kumar
November 24, 2023 3 hours ago
View quick summary
The new Samsung flagship, Galaxy S24 Ultra, has been revealed to us for the first time in leaked images. A flat display might be coming after all! A renowned leaker by the name of Ice Universe has also confirmed that this leak is true.
Read full article
Thousands of RTX 4090 GPUs Are Being Rebuilt for AI Computing in China
#AI #RTX 4090
Thousands of RTX 4090 GPUs Are Being Rebuilt for AI Computing in China
Author Satyam Kumar
November 24, 2023 7 hours ago
View quick summary
The US sanctions have put an AI chip ban on China among other countries has resulted in Nvidia's top-of-the-line RTX 4090 graphics cards being banned for sale. But, new factories in China are reportedly taking the board components (GPU chip, VRAM, etc.) to redesign their own GPUs, built specifically for AI compute!
Read full article
Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2023 Deal; Save up to $120
#Black Friday 2023 #Dyson Airwrap
Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2023 Deal; Save up to $120
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
November 24, 2023 9 hours ago
View quick summary
The Dyson Airwrap's price has been slashed significantly during the ongoing Black Friday sale season. This 3-in-1 hair styling tool costs $600 on a regular day. However, we see it going for as low as $480 as part of a Black Friday deal on Amazon. This is the price for the Dyson Airwrap Blue Blush Holiday Set a well that offers an additional wide comb alongside the six attachments you get.
Read full article
Google Pixel 8a Wallpapers Leaked; Download Them Right Now!
#Google Pixel #Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a Wallpapers Leaked; Download Them Right Now!
Author Satyam Kumar
November 24, 2023 7 hours ago
View quick summary
Even though the Pixel 8A is yet to be released, the wallpapers collection for it has leaked. The leaked Pixel 8A wallpapers feature Google's Mineral Collection, made by Andrew Zuckerman. The new wallpapers include themes on Titanite, Barite, and Hematite with each having their own design as well as dark & light themes!
Read full article
OnePlus 12 Launch Colors Confirmed; See Them Here
#OnePlus #OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12 Launch Colors Confirmed; See Them Here
Author Satyam Kumar
November 24, 2023 7 hours ago
View quick summary
The OnePlus 12 color variants have been revealed. The Weibo account of OnePlus has just posted addressing which color variants the new flagship will be launching in.
Read full article
X (Twitter) Is Finally Bringing Back Article Headlines!
#Twitter
X (Twitter) Is Finally Bringing Back Article Headlines!
Author Satyam Kumar
November 24, 2023 7 hours ago
View quick summary
Elon Musk had removed article headlines in late August 2023. This caused confusion among X users. Now, the change is being reverted, and Musk has announced there will be a brand new look for article headlines on X (formerly Twitter).
Read full article
Samsung Releases Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela Paris Edition
#Galaxy Z Flip 5 #Samsung
Samsung Releases Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela Paris Edition
Author Satyam Kumar
November 23, 2023 1 day ago
View quick summary
Samsung has partnered with Maison Margiela, the Paris-based fashion house, for the second time. They have made a new Galaxy Z Flip 5 special edition, encompassing the design philosophy and implementing its artisnal fashion style onto the Z Flip 5 smartphone.
Read full article
Load More