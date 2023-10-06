Realme Shares Realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14 Beta Release Timeline

Realme, a month ago, released the Android 14 beta update for the Realme GT 2 Pro and has now shared a proper roadmap, which reveals which smartphones will get Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 beta, along with the timeline. This comes after Google recently made stable Android 14 available for Pixel phones. Here are the details to know.
Realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14 Beta Roadmap
The early access of Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 began rolling out in September and will go on until Q2, 2024. This means that Realme phones can start getting stable Android 14 in early 2024. Here’s a look at the release schedule and the devices eligible for the Android 14 beta update.
October 2023
- Realme GT Neo 3 (both 80W and 150W variants)
November 2023
- Realme GT Neo 3T
- Realme 11 Pro series
- Realme Narzo 60 series
December 2023
- Realme 10 Pro series
- Realme Narzo C55
- Realme Narzo N55
Q1, 2024
- Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 5G
- Realme 9 Pro series
- Realme 9 series
- Realme 11 and 11x
- Realme Narzo 60x
- Realme Narzo 50 series
Q2, 2024
- Realme 9
- Realme 10
- Realme Narzo C51
- Realme Narzo C53
- Realme Narzo N53
There’s no word if and when other Realme phones are eligible to be on the list. This list of specifically for users in India. Additionally, we don’t when exactly the update will be available for the aforementioned Realme phones.
The Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 update will include performance improvements with faster app loading speeds, smoother animations, and more. You will get new video and photo permissions to ensure safety while apps access them. There will be more apps that can be cloned. As for the design, there will be color styles for a natural look, new ringtones, and so much more. Android 14 will add the Ultra HDR mode, per-app language settings, new security and privacy features, and more. You can check out the best Android 14 features to know more.
Featured Image: Realme GT Neo 3T