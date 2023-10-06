Realme Shares Realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14 Beta Release Timeline

Realme, a month ago, released the Android 14 beta update for the Realme GT 2 Pro and has now shared a proper roadmap, which reveals which smartphones will get Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 beta, along with the timeline. This comes after Google recently made stable Android 14 available for Pixel phones. Here are the details to know.

Realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14 Beta Roadmap

The early access of Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 began rolling out in September and will go on until Q2, 2024. This means that Realme phones can start getting stable Android 14 in early 2024. Here’s a look at the release schedule and the devices eligible for the Android 14 beta update.

October 2023

Realme GT Neo 3 (both 80W and 150W variants)

November 2023

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme 11 Pro series

Realme Narzo 60 series

December 2023

Realme 10 Pro series

Realme Narzo C55

Realme Narzo N55

Q1, 2024

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 5G

Realme 9 Pro series

Realme 9 series

Realme 11 and 11x

Realme Narzo 60x

Realme Narzo 50 series

Q2, 2024

Realme 9

Realme 10

Realme Narzo C51

Realme Narzo C53

Realme Narzo N53

There’s no word if and when other Realme phones are eligible to be on the list. This list of specifically for users in India. Additionally, we don’t when exactly the update will be available for the aforementioned Realme phones. Exciting news for #realmeFans! Skyrocket your access to the enhanced UI Android 14 Beta UI 5.0 update.🔥



Take a look at the roadmap!#realme #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/HWQfwi9gbb— realme (@realmeIndia) October 5, 2023

The Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 update will include performance improvements with faster app loading speeds, smoother animations, and more. You will get new video and photo permissions to ensure safety while apps access them. There will be more apps that can be cloned. As for the design, there will be color styles for a natural look, new ringtones, and so much more. Android 14 will add the Ultra HDR mode, per-app language settings, new security and privacy features, and more. You can check out the best Android 14 features to know more.

So, is your phone on the Realme UI 5.0 early access list? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Realme GT Neo 3T