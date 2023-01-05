Realme Introduces Its 240W Fast Charging Tech; to Come with the GT 5 Neo

Realme has made its 240W fast-charging tech official, becoming the first in the industry to launch the tech globally. This comes in addition to the company’s 150W UltraDart fast charging technology introduced last year, which made its way to the Realme GT Neo 3. Check out the details below.

Realme Is the First to Introduce 240W Fast Charging

Realme’s 240W fast charging can provide a full charge in minutes via a USB Type-C charger. Although the company hasn’t provided any claim this time, it could be faster than the 20-minute mark of the 150W fast charging solution. The charging solution has a power conversion rate of 98.7%.

It provides a 20V 12A input and 10V 24A output and ensures more than 1600 charging cycles. The charging tech is said to be safe at 85 degrees temperature and 85% high humidity. Alongside, the company has introduced the world’s first 240W dual GaN charging solution and 12A charging cable.

This will come with a PS3 fire-proof design, 13 temperature sensors, and the largest 6580mm² graphene phase heat dissipation material.

Realme has confirmed that its upcoming GT Neo 5 will get support for the new 240W fast charging tech. The phone will launch in February. As for what to expect from it, the phone is expected to get an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset (or maybe the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC), 50MP rear cameras, Android 13, and more.

We are yet to get more details on Realme’s upcoming flagship phone with the 240W fast charging tech. So, stay tuned for further details.