X Rival Bluesky Now Lets You Stay Updated with Activity Notifications

Bluesky has finally adopted one of X’s (formerly Twitter) most important features, called activity notifications, with its latest update. This will allow users to stay up-to-date with the latest posts from specific accounts, such as media outlets, via push notifications.

The X-rival app announced the new feature in its latest blog post while also sharing some other new notification upgrades along with it. Users can now opt in to receive push notifications from their favorite accounts. This can be enabled from the accounts profile by tapping the bell icon, just like how it works on X (formerly Twitter).

Image Credit: Bluesky

This has been a long time coming since Bluesky wants its users to stay in the conversation, which is only possible if they can be notified about recent posts from an account. It will also encourage more mainstream news and sports outlets to shift their activity on the platform. The latter is something that Bluesky has shown interest in.

Apart from activity notifications, the new update lets you receive alerts when someone likes your reposts or “reposts posts you’ve reposted.” You can also manage which notifications you want to receive and which ones you don’t, with a completely revamped notifications page.

Amid this change, priority notifications have been migrated to different options. According to Bluesky, “If you previously had priority notifications enabled, your settings have been seamlessly migrated to these new options.” You can pick the “People you follow only” option to get the same effect in other settings.