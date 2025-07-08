Black Clover Season 2’s 2026 Release Window Removed by Crunchyroll from Teaser Announcement

Fans of the Black Clover animanga series have been remaining hopeful for the anime’s much-awaited return after the prolonged hiatus in 2021. During the Anime Expo 2025 event, Studio Pierrot officially announced that Black Clover Season 2 has entered production, much to the relief of fans. Although fans were thrilled by the second season’s reveal, that excitement didn’t last long, as Crunchyroll has now deleted the release window for Black Clover season 2 across all their platforms.

During the Black Clover season 2 announcement at Anime Expo 2025, Crunchyroll revealed that the second season is heading to their streaming platform in 2026. Shortly after the announcement, Crunchyroll removed the mention of “coming to Crunchyroll in 2026” from the second season announcement teaser. The new description now says just “coming to Crunchyroll” after the edit. This change suggests that Black Clover Season 2 won’t arrive in 2026 despite their initial announcement.

This is indeed disappointing news for Black Clover fans who have been waiting to witness their favorite anime’s return next year. However, this delay may also be a blessing in disguise for the Black Clover anime as the manga can utilize this break to extend the gap between the manga and the anime, as well as provide more content to be adapted in the final arc.

Not to forget, the extra time will ultimately benefit the studios, which will enable them to deliver a complete package with top-notch animation quality for the final arc. Currently, neither Studio Pierrot nor Crunchyroll has commented on the release window removal. Thus, Black Clover season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2027.

