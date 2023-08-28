Realme GT5 with 24GB of RAM Launched in China

After several rumors and official hints, Realme has finally launched its new flagship, the Relme GT5 in China. And there’s a lot to look at — up to 24GB of RAM, 240W fast charging, a 144Hz display, and the list goes on! Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Realme GT5: Specs and Features

The Realme GT5 is a gaming-focused smartphone, which has a ‘one-piece hot forged glass’ and four light strips at the back for light effects when a notification pops up. The strips surround the Snapdragon logo, which is placed inside a transparent glass. The phone looks pretty premium and can safely attract many.

Upfront, there’s a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, 1.07 billion colors, up to 1400 nits of brightness, and a dedicated X7 chip, which is meant to provide high picture quality and ‘console-level’ frame rate.

Under the hood, there’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 24GB of RAM (much like the RedMagic 6s Pro and the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro) and up to 1TB of storage. There’s support for 240W fast charging with a 4,600mAh battery and a 5,240mAh battery option with slower 150W fast charging. The Realme GT5 runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

As for the cameras, you get a 50MP main snapper with a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. There are features like the portrait mode, long exposure, multi-view video, and more.

The GT 5.0 gaming mode supports a 2000Hz Gaming Control Engine, AI Frame Stabilization Technology 2.0, and more for interruption-free gaming. To keep things cool, especially during intensive gaming, there’s the 9-layer Ice Core Cooling System Max. You also get the cloud-accelerated e-sports network for improved network during gaming. Additional features include Tri-frequency GPS, universal infrared remote control, Omni-sensing Enhanced NFC, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT5 starts at CNY 2,999 (~ Rs 34,400) and will be up for grabs in Silver Mirror and Star Mist Oasis colors, starting September 4. There’s no word on its availability in India as of now. Check out the price below.