The Batman – Part 2 Script Has Been Read by James Gunn and He Says “It’s Great”

Matt Reeves’ The Batman Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated sequels that will arrive on October 7, 2027. The film had undergone several delays due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, finally, we received an exciting update from James Gunn during Superman’s premiere. During the event, he was asked if he had read the Batman Par 2 script, to which he said yes, and ‘it’s great.’ Gunn said this in an interview with ScreenRant, confirming that he’s happy with the story that the sequel will follow.

Well, Matt Reeves didn’t have much of an option but to make it a high-quality sequel, and James Gunn has indeed confirmed it. Batman Part 2 is not part of the new DC Universe, which is set to launch with Superman on July 11, 2025. In fact, the film will take place in an independent world that has no connection to the DCU.

Reeves confirmed that the script has been completed through an Instagram post featuring a Batman logo and the caption “Partners in Crime.” The image of the script was blurred, though. The sequel project is set to start filming later this year, with Robert Pattinson reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Besides him, we will also get to meet Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis as Oz Cobb and James Gordon.

The plot details of Batman Part 2 are still under wraps, and we do not yet know who the new entries will be in the film. So, let’s not lose patience as Batman Part 2 is still far away from its release, and it’s too early to expect any major details about the project.

