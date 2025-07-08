ChatGPT Tests New ‘Study Together’ Feature to Change How You Learn

ChatGPT is working on a new feature called ‘Study Together’. An X user has shared a screenshot, showcasing the new option under the Tools drop-down menu. The ‘Study Together’ option is starting to appear for some paid ChatGPT subscribers; however, in my ChatGPT Plus account, it doesn’t show up.

Recently, reverse engineer Tibor Blaho revealed the codename for the upcoming ‘Study Together’ tool called “tatertot”. Under the code sources, it’s mentioned as an “internal prototype”. It’s still unclear what this new Study Together option does in ChatGPT.

Lately, OpenAI has been working to make ChatGPT a universal AI chatbot for everything, from studying to therapy. This particular tool could be developed for ChatGPT Education subscribers.

Meanwhile, an X user was able to use this ‘Study Together’ tool using the o3 model on ChatGPT. It has a standard UI where you can ask questions to learn about any topic. It doesn’t do anything different from the existing ChatGPT interface.

We should wait for the official announcement from OpenAI to understand what this new option does. Until then, what are your thoughts on ChatGPT’s new experiment? Let us know in the comments below.