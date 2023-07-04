Realme GT Neo 6 Design Appears Online for the First Time

Realme unveiled the GT Neo 5 in February 2023, and it boasted a whopping 240W fast charging capability. Now, less than 6 months later, we have learned that the Chinese phone maker is hard at work on the successor, the Realme GT Neo 6. The latest development comes from none other than the #FutureSquad leader OnLeaks and gives us a first glimpse of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 6 smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 6 Design Leaked!

Well-known tipster OnLeaks in partnership with MySmartPrice has shared an exclusive first look at the Realme GT Neo 6. Based on the image and the details shared, the device looks promising.

The Realme GT Neo 6 boasts a sleek glass back in a vibrant green color with the Realme branding at the bottom. It features a large square visor in black, stretching across the device’s top section and blending seamlessly with its mid-frame. The visor houses two circular camera cutouts, with the primary camera at the top and a dual camera setup at the bottom. An LED flash sits right beside the camera array.

The transparent part of the visor offers a peek at the powerhouse under the hood – the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, there’s a Halo RGB lighting system inspired by the GT Neo 5 and the NFC branding.

The device boasts rounded edges and a power button and volume rockers on the right side. Unfortunately, there are no images of the front of the device, but no surprises are expected there. It will be a punch-hole-laden AMOLED panel, for sure.

Source: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

Regarding the specifications, it is anticipated that the Realme GT Neo 6 will arrive with a 1.5K 144Hz OLED display. Furthermore, the device will include a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a ‘big battery’ with a potential capacity of 5,000mAh. It will also support 120W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging, as per the leaks. The highest-tier version of the GT Neo 6 will boast up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will also run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box.

At the moment, there is no official announcement from Realme regarding the launch date. However, GT Neo 6 is expected to be released sometime before the end of this year. Though OnLeaks has a pretty solid track record when it comes to phone leaks, we urge you to take them with a grain of salt.

Featured image courtesy: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice