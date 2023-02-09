Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W Fast Charging Launched; Check out the Details Here!

Earlier in January, Realme announced its 240W fast-charging technology and teased that GT Neo 5 would be its first-ever smartphone to support this insane charging speed. Well, Realme GT Neo 5 has launched in China today, and you can fully charge the battery in under 10 minutes, which is bonkers! Apart from the charging speeds, there are many stand-out features here, including an LED notification light, a Snapdragon flagship chip, a 50MP camera system, and more. That said, let’s look at all the details here:

Realme GT Neo 5 Launched in China

Let’s first talk about the highlight features and then look at the basic specifications. Ever since the Realme GT Neo 5 was teased, everyone has been curious about the LED lighting on the back. While the back panel here might look like other premium Android phones, Realme says it’s inspired by transparent gaming phones chassis, like the Red Magic 8 Pro and others.

The metallic camera island extends into a transparent glass panel on the right. This shows off the Snapdragon chipset, surrounded by the new Halo RGB lighting system. Unlike the Nothing Phone (1), which only has white LEDs, Realme offers immense customization. You are free to choose between 25 colors, 5 speed settings, and more. The RGB lights not only come into action for notifications (messages, calls, and more) but also while gaming.

Realme also talked at length about the GT Neo 5’s premium design, allowing you to choose between three color variants – white, black, and purple. The purple color variant uses an industry-first matte fusion process to offer a textured glass back panel. The camera island is housing a 50MP primary camera with the Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS. This is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355) and a 2MP microscope lens. There’s a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

Talking about the key highlight of the Realme GT Neo 5, it comes equipped with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 240W fast charging. And it’s as crazy as it sounds. Realme promises that you can charge your phone from 1% to 20% in just 80 seconds, up to 50% in 4 minutes, and get a full charge within 9 minutes. This is the highest charging speed supported on a USB-C port. The company has also launched a slower 150W variant, which includes a 5,000mAh battery unit and fully charges in just 16 minutes.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the same as the recently launched OnePlus 11R. This is coupled with up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 4500 mm² 3D VC cooling system, and runs realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Finally, turning our attention to the front, we get a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 2772 x 1240 resolution, and up to 1400 nits of peak brightness. The phone also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and more.

Price and Availability

As mentioned above, the Realme GT Neo 5 comes in two variants depending on the charging speeds – 150W and 240W. Priced starting at 2,599 CNY (~Rs 31,500), check out the pricing for all the variants right here:

8GB+256GB (150W) – 2,599 CNY (~Rs 31,500)

– 2,599 CNY (~Rs 31,500) 12GB+256GB (150W) – 2,799 CNY (~Rs 34,000)

– 2,799 CNY (~Rs 34,000) 16GB+256GB (150W) – 2,999 CNY (~Rs 36,500)

– 2,999 CNY (~Rs 36,500) 16GB+256GB (240W) – 3,199 CNY (~Rs 38,900)

– 3,199 CNY (~Rs 38,900) 16GB+1TB (240W) – 3,499 CNY (~Rs 42,500)

Both the Realme GT Neo 5 variants are now up for pre-order and will be available to buy starting from 15th February in China. The phone is expected to make its global debut at MWC 2023 later in February, so stay tuned for more information.