Realme Band 2 with 1.4-inch Display, 90 Sports Modes Launched in India

After launching the Realme Band 2 in Malaysia earlier this month, Realme has launched the wearable in the Indian market alongside its Narzo 50 series today. The newest fitness wearable from Realme comes with a bigger display, 90 sports modes, and upgraded battery life compared to its predecessor.

So, before moving on to the price and availability, here are the key specs and features of the Realme Band 2 in India:

Realme Band 2 Launched in India

Starting with the design, the Realme Band 2 comes with a rectangular body and looks similar to the Huawei Band 6. It features a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touch panel and a color display. The screen is much bigger than the 0.96-inch display on the first-gen Realme Band, supports a maximum resolution of 147 x 320p, and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Coming to the health features, the Realme Band 2 comes with a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor to monitor users’ heart rate and blood oxygen level. It also features 90 built-in workout modes, including biking, walking, running, hiking, yoga, and many more. This is a major upgrade from its predecessor as the Realme Band only came with 9 dedicated workout modes. Other than this, the device also comes with sleep tracking, enabling you to access more info via the companion app.

Now, turning to the battery, this is another department where the Realme Band 2 has an upper hand over its predecessor. So, unlike the Realme Band’s 90mAh battery, the second-gen model comes with a 240mAh battery that can deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. Furthermore, the company has gotten rid of the direct-charging mechanism on the first-gen model and now includes a magnetic charger in the box that will attach to the back of the Band 2 for charging.

Other than these, users will be able to choose between 50 personalized watch faces to match their desired style. Moreover, the Realme Band 2 works as a remote control for AIoT devices such as smart bulbs, smart plugs, smart vacuum cleaners, and more. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes with an 18mm interchangeable wrist strap.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Realme Band 2 has been priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. The device comes in three different strap designs, including a black-green sports-loop-like design, a standard black silicone strap, and a navy blue leather strap. The fitness band will be available to buy from Realme’s online store, Flipkart, and offline stores in India, starting from 27th September.