Huawei has launched its latest fitness band, the Huawei Band 6, in India. The company has been pretty inactive in the country over the past year due to its US controversies. But it is once again expanding globally, and the launch of Huawei Band 6 in the country is proof of that. Read on till the end to know the specifications, pricing, and availability of the Band 6 in the country.

Huawei Band 6: Specifications

Huawei Band 6 offers a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 194×368 display resolution and a 64% screen-to-body ratio. You can customize the appearance of the Band 6 with a ton of watch faces from the company’s Watch Face Store.

Huawei has packed 96 workout modes in the fitness band. Other health-related features include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and 4 sleep state tracking (deep sleep, light sleep, REM, and napping) with over 200 better sleep suggestions. You will get vibration alerts when your SpO2 numbers or heart rate drops too low. It also comes with menstrual cycle tracking.

Apart from these, you can use the Huawei Band 6 to view incoming calls, get weather updates, control music playback, and capture photos through your phone’s camera. However, you will need a Huawei phone running EMUI 8.1 or later to access the remote camera shutter feature.

With HuaweiBand 6, the company promises up to 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge. If you are a heavy user, you could expect up to 10 days of usage. According to Huawei, you can get 2 days of usage with 5 minutes of charging.

Pricing and Availability

Huawei Band 6 costs Rs.4,990 in India. You can purchase the band in Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise, and Forest Green color variants. It will go on sale exclusively via Amazon India from July 12. The company is also bundling a free Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs.1,900 if you purchase the wearable between July 12 and 14.