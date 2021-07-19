After launching the Realme Band fitness wearable last year, Realme is preparing to unveil its successor in the coming days. Rumored to be called the Realme Band 2, the device will include a bigger display, a new strap design, and a premium look. So, ahead of its launch, here is the first look at the upcoming Realme Band 2.

Realme Band 2 Renders and Specs Leaked

Indian publication Digit has partnered with reputable tipster OnLeaks, to offer high-res 3D renders of the Realme Band 2. The renders reveal some of the key changes to the display and the design of the upcoming fitness wearable from Realme.

As per the report, Realme Band 2 will feature a bigger 1.4-inch display as compared to the 0.96-inch display on the first-gen Realme Band. As for the dimensions, the Band 2 will measure 45.9 x 24.6 x 12.1mm (approx). Moreover, going by the looks, the fitness band will offer a more premium design and looks more like a smartwatch (and similar to Honor Band 6) rather than a fitness band.

Furthermore, the renders don’t include a touch-sensitive button underneath the display. Hence, we could speculate that Band 2 will offer a full-fledged touch-screen display with gesture support for navigation and control.

On the underside, you can see a bunch of optical sensors that should offer usual health features like step counting, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. However, whether the band will support SpO2 and blood pressure monitoring is still unknown.

The report mentions another visible design change on the Realme Band 2. The device includes and might be charged via pogo pins. The first-gen Realme Band, on the other hand, has a USB charging system. It requires users to remove one strap and directly plug the band into a USB port. Furthermore, the device will come with Bluetooth 5.1, which is a significant step up from Bluetooth 4.2 on its predecessor.

Price and Availability (Rumored)

Coming to the availability, there is currently no information on when the company plans to launch the Realme Band 2. However, as per the report, it should launch sooner rather than later. It has already been spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing with the model number RMW 2010.

As for the price, there is no information on that as well. However, as the Realme Band competed with Xiaomi’s Redmi Band and was priced aggressively, we can expect the Realme Band 2 to compete with the likes of Mi Smart Band 6. So, it could be priced somewhere between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000.

Featured Image Courtesy: Digit x OnLeaks