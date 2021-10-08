Realme 4K Google TV Stick, Brick Bluetooth Speaker Launching in India on October 13

After being spotted on Flipkart earlier last month, Realme is gearing up to launch its new smart TV stick in India. The company will launch the Realme 4K Google TV Stick, Brick Bluetooth Speaker, a new Closer Green color variant of Buds Air 2, and a few gaming accessories on October 13 at 12:30 PM in the country.

Realme 4K Google TV Stick

As the name suggests, this will be the first 4K Google TV stick in the country. According to Realme’s dedicated microsite, the smart TV stick is capable of streaming 4K videos at 60fps. In addition, you get HDR10+ and HDMI 2.1 support here, along with support for Google Assistant. Since it runs on Google TV, you can utilize all the cool Google TV tips and tricks including setting up a kids profile and accessing the full Play Store.

Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker

Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker offers 20W dynamic bass boost drivers with two dedicated bass radiators at the front and back. It supports stereo pairing, and hence, you can pair two Realme Brick speakers for a stereo effect. The 5,200mAh battery of the speaker offers up to 14 hours of playback time and charges through a USB-C port.

Realme’s Gaming Accessories

New gaming accessories from Realme include a back clip, a new SuperDart USB-C cable, and game triggers. Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo promises to offer rapid cooling in seconds with low running sound, while the mobile game trigger will help gamers play better.

The most exciting announcement at Realme’s October 13 event is undoubtedly the long-awaited 4K Google TV stick. We will be covering the event to bring you pricing and availability details of these new products, so stay tuned for updates.