Technology giants are looking to democratize active noise cancellation technology by offering the same at more affordable price points. Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched its neckband-style earphones with ANC support to compete against the Realme Buds Wireless Pro in India. And today, the Realme Buds Air 2 with ANC support has been unveiled in India to deliver a truly wireless and noise-free experience.

Price and Availability

Realme Buds Air 2 has been priced at Rs. 3,299 in India. It will be available in two color variants, namely Closer White and Closer Black. It will go on sale starting from 2nd March, exclusively on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air 2: Specifications

Design & Drivers

Starting off with the design, Realme Buds Air 2 brings a significant upgrade over its predecessor. They now have an in-ear design with silicone tips (better passive noise cancellation) and a new two-tone color splicing design. The black variant also has a blue stem while the white variant has a silver one. The earbuds carry an IPX5 water resistance rating as well.

The charging case now seems a little wider (similar to the Buds Air Pro) and weighs 34.5 grams. Each earbud is quite lightweight and weighs just 4.1 grams. You will find 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi driver aboard these TWS earbuds. “The hardness, corrosion resistance, and other characteristics of this material bring you excellent front and rear sensitivity and transient response,” says Realme in an official press note.

The Realme Buds Air 2 has been tuned by American electronic DJ and producer duo The Chainsmokers.

Active Noise Cancellation

Further, the distortion rate for Buds Air 2 has been reduced to less than 0.5% and it now also supports the high-quality AAC format. The highlight of the earbuds is ANC (active noise cancellation) of up to 25dB. It is backed by the latest-gen Realme R2 chip that helps increase battery life by 80% and reduce latency by 35%.

These TWS earbuds support dual-mic noise cancellation during calls, a transparency mode that will allow users to listen to their surroundings with a click, and a new Bass Boost+ mode. Realme Buds Air 2 supports Bluetooth 5.2 and offers 88m low-latency mode for gamers. You also get smart wear detection, touch controls, and Google Fast Pair support in tow.

Battery Life

Lastly, Realme Buds Air 2 delivers up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge. You can charge them up to four times using the charging case. This brings the battery life to a total of 25 hours with ANC turned off. You will get up to 22.5 hours of music playback with ANC turned on. The charging case can be juiced up via the USB Type-C port onboard.

So yeah, if you are looking for a new pair of TWS earbuds and ANC is a must-have feature then look no further than the Realme Buds Air 2 in India.