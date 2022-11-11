Realme 10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Introduced in China

Realme began introducing its next-gen number series with the recent launch of the Realme 10 4G globally and will soon launch the Realme 10 Pro phones in China. Ahead of this, the company has now silently introduced the Realme 10 5G in China. Check out the price, features, and specs.

Realme 10 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme 10 5G looks similar to its 4G counterpart and even the Realme 9i 5G, featuring the same big camera housings at the back, flat edges, and a waterdrop notch on the display. The 6.6-inch IPS LCD display comes with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a screen resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which powers a number of budget 5G phones like the Poco M4 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, and many more. There’s support for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone can also get up to 6GB of additional RAM via Dynamic RAM Expansion.

On the camera front, there is a 50MP main snapper, a 2MP macro camera, and an AI lens. An 8MP front camera is available for selfies and video calling. The Realme 10 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Other details include support for 5G SA/NSA, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme 10 5G is priced at CNY 1,299 (~ Rs 14,700) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY 1,599 (~ Rs 18,100) for the 8GB+256GB variant. It is now available to buy in China. However, there’s no word on when it will reach India. Although, the Realme 10 Pro series is confirmed to launch in India.

The Realme 10 5G comes in black and gold color options.